CAMERON - This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases to 454 in Cameron County. Of the 454 cases, 214 individuals have recovered.

Cameron County Public Health continues to work with the two nursing home facilities in addressing the COVID-19 outbreaks. To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 32 employees and 59 residents who have tested positive, including ten (10) who have passed away. The Windsor Atrium currently has 31 employees and 45 residents who have tested positive. They have had seven (7) individuals linked to Windsor Atrium who have passed away.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed, and continues to monitor the situation.

For the official PDF click the link: COVID-19 Press Release_444_454_PR39_5 5 2020.pdf