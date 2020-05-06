HIDALGO - There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County on Tuesday, the first day this has happened since a McAllen woman tested positive for the virus on March 21, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. The number of positive cases remains at 353.

“This is great news, but we shouldn’t let our guard down,” Judge Cortez said. “We need to keep this up by continuing to practice the safety measures that we have been practicing, including staying at home, good hygiene and avoiding crowds.”

Hidalgo County also surpassed the 5,000-mark in the number of tests administered for the virus. As of Tuesday, public and private laboratories have conducted a total of 5,222 tests — 225 from public labs and 4,997 from private labs.