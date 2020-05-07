Westlake’s Athena Security, Inc., which created a concealed weapon detection system with thermal imaging and artificial intelligence technology, is now applying some of the same technology to alert on fevers in its new temperature detection system as the coronavirus threat continues. But this time, they’re using a more sensitive infrared camera and a heat source reference point, or black body.

Some well-known national customers, including in hard-hit New York City, have already installed the temperature detection system which Athena says is fast, frictionless and accurate within 0.3 degrees celsius. Athena’s cameras can scan up to 2,000 people an hour without depending on human interaction or constant monitoring.

Two private airports in Washington and Florida are the first in the country to have installed the system to check all passengers and staff. Propeller Airports CEO Brett Smith said he hopes this temperature detection will make people more comfortable to fly again.

“We are trying to find the safest environment that we can for our passengers,” he said.

When Athena’s system is established at an entrance, people can walk through every few seconds to get scanned by a thermal camera, which screens the eye’s inner canthus, the warmest spot on the face. Another camera simultaneously records the person’s face to match the images, so if someone is found to be febrile, they can be identified and receive further attention. Images appear side by side on an iPad screen at the station. Body temperatures are also shown. An alarm sounds if a temperature is above 99.5 degrees and can be configured as desired.

If a high temperature is found, a password-protected push notification can be sent to the web, mobile application or integrated security system to notify a business owner, company administrator or appropriate person who then decides how to proceed.

Athena’s website notes this technology can help minimize the risk of infection and help reduce disease transmission. It says another benefit of the system is that it alleviates the need to hire people to monitor cameras in multiple locations, since the computer does that.

John Calhoun, a spokesman for Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, the first hospital to buy the technology, said they purchased Athena’s system because, “it allows us to minimize contact. We no longer have to actually touch people with thermometers when they come through. It’s a lot quicker.”

Stephen Simington, one of the hospital’s project managers, said the technology has “really increased the efficiency of everything.”

“It allows us to move a lot faster ... reduces clogs and congestion, and we’re actually touching people less often,” he said. “So it increases the safety of our patients as well as our employees ... We’re happy we have this ... and hoping to use it in our whole hospital and maybe even expand to our other hospitals.”

Chris Ciabarra, Athena co-founder and chief technology officer said: “We created our turn-key temperature detection system because we saw a way to help prevent the spread of viruses that produce physical, emotional and economic disaster. Customers are happy with our A.I. system because it’s accurate, and they don’t need to hire extra employees to do the testing or constantly monitor the results.

“No one can predict when or if there will be a cure. And many contagious illnesses start with a fever, so anything we can do to help prevent transmission and sustain good health is a good thing. Imagine the impact of having this information early.

“A lot of people are going to be afraid to go outside when restrictions are lifted, so having a system in place to tell if someone has an elevated temperature is going to help people go back into society and feel comfortable sitting in a restaurant again, flying on a plane, going to a sports event, convention or concert. We provide a first line of defense.”

It may seem appropriate that a home for startup entrepreneurs, The Capital Factory, is the first place in Austin to employ this technology.

One full solution system costs approximately $17,500 with shipping, but not tax. The cost for just one camera system, including shipping, but not tax, is just under $9,000. Installation instructions are included, but technicians will be provided for an extra fee if the solution is more complex or if desired. For more information, go to Athena-security.com