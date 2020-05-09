The coronavirus has canceled a lot of special events, but Lubbock businesses have spent recent days helping make sure Mother’s Day isn’t.

Flowers, sweet treats and her favorite wine are what many mothers could expect on a typical year for the special day, and this year doesn’t have to be very different.

Elizabeth Wright, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, said they are blessed to be open and have customers choosing them for their celebrations. This year, they are trying to make it easier for customers to get their gifts while maintaining social distance.

“There will be staff outside to handle customers’ needs, whether they need to place a last-minute order or anything,” said Wright. “We’re going to try our best to make sure there’s someone at every step of the way, from the parking lot to their home.”

The bakery offered a new Mother’s Day design that includes a hummingbird and watering can with a thank-you note for helping them grow. It’s been the most popular design this year.

“We’ve been very blessed to see that people are still celebrating, maybe a little more unconventionally and maybe rewarding mom a little more heavily this year,” said Wright. “We’re grateful that despite the circumstances, [customers] are still showing grace to us as we serve them and the ability to go support their moms.”

English Newsom Cellars has plenty of unique gifts for the holiday, but they’re also offering live music from Kenny Maines and Junior Vasquez on the patio Saturday.

The venue will only allow in 25% of capacity and all patio furniture has been organized six feet apart to follow social distancing guidelines.

“We want people to come out and celebrate moms,” said Lauren Garcia with English Newsom Cellars. “It’s hard right now because you can’t take them out, but you can have something small to give them at this time.”

Being a local business, Garcia said they wanted to put together gift baskets that were great for moms and help other small businesses.

Some of the items included in their baskets are English Newsom Cellars wine, gift cards from places like Cafe J, Mamarita’s and Mary Kay, a floral bouquet and a certificate for Botox, Juvederm or TruSculpt.

“We’re all about shopping local and keeping it local to prevent everyone from hurting in the pandemic,” said Garcia. “This helps to keep the baskets local and give everyone the opportunity to get benefits out of it.”

The owners of All Flowered Up Too have had customers looking for special arrangements for their mothers too.

Before the virus, there were customers who went into the shop but they were also set up for delivery. This has made the transition a bit easier.

“When people get flowers, they want to enhance an experience,” said owner Jeff Gillespie. “And we want to take care of people, we’re there for their needs.”

The company is on the Lubbock Safe! list of businesses and uses face masks, gloves and contact-less delivery, with the only hiccup being the potential for leaving flowers on a porch too long in the heat - something they work to avoid.

All Flowered Up Too has shown their appreciation to local healthcare workers with flower arrangements since the coronavirus came to Lubbock, and are grateful the community is now showing their appreciation and support, too.

“With a big competitor, you’re just a number but with a small business, you’re a name,” said Gillespie. “When you go local, you’re actually helping somebody who cares about their employees and their community.”