Making the case for reopening more businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said Texas was "one of the best states in the United States for bending the curve."

To that end, he pointed to the thousands of hospital beds and ventilators that remain available — a key concern early on among public officials was that oxygen-deprived coronavirus patients would overwhelm hospitals — increases in testing, and the shrinking percentage of positive tests among those people tested.

In early to mid-April, the percentage of Texans testing positive each day was around 10%. On April 20, the percentage of Texans testing positive was 7.2%; one day this past week it was down to 4.7%.

The amount of testing, meanwhile, has jumped: From March 1 to April 20, the governor observed, there were 190,000 people who were tested for COVID-19. In the following two weeks, more than 220,000 had been tested.

Still, Texas testing lags what top public health experts, including federal health officials, think is necessary for reopening businesses on a wide scale.

More than 25,000 Texans have been tested in one day — Abbott’s stated goal — just once, on May 2.

Yet there is evidence that Texas has fared better than many other states.

Texas, the second most populous state, is ninth in total number of cases and 15th in deaths.

By one measure of the disease's spread, Texas appears to have improved faster relative to other states. Six weeks ago, an average of 1.29 people were likely to become infected by an infected person in Texas, among the highest transmission rates in the country, according to a data analysis posted by a team of number-crunchers that includes the founder of Instagram.

As of Friday, that transmission figure had dropped to 0.81, among the 10 lowest rates in the country. Anything below one means the virus will stop spreading, according to the researchers: six weeks ago, only four states sported an average person-to-person transmission level below one; now, only four states have a figure above one.

And as a ratio of infection-to-death, Texas is among the lowest in the country. The state’s current mortality rate ranks 45th against all U.S. states and territories reporting data, according to new data put together by Texas 2036, a nonprofit that provides a road map for policy initiatives.

But data collected by Texas 2036, in collaboration with the University of Texas Dell Medical School and the Texas Department of State Health Services, found that there is not enough evidence to show a downward trend in new cases per day over the last 14 days — one of the thresholds recommended by the White House to reopen the economy.

The founder of the Texas 2036 organization, Tom Luce, serves on an Abbott-appointed task force to advise the governor on reopening business.

Death rate

Claus Wilke, a UT biologist who studies the evolution of viruses, said epidemiologists are interested in the case fatality rate — the number of deaths identified per COVID-19 case — trends in the number of new cases and deaths and in the absolute numbers.

"In general, in an outbreak, we care about absolute numbers not rates," he told the American-Statesman, "because if your absolute numbers are large your outbreak is not contained."

Wilke said the death rate among the general population — a figure pointed to by the governor’s office — has its own pitfalls as an indicator since it could be low simply because Texas is big.

As of Saturday, Texas’ state health agency reported 1,049 coronavirus deaths against 37,860 known cases, or a fatality rate among known infections of 2.8%.

Nationally, the figure is 6%, though public health experts warn that these rates are imprecise because they probably undercount both deaths and, especially, infections.

"It’s not really believable, because the number of deaths and number of cases are underreported in any community," Anirban Basu, a health economics professor at the University of Washington, told the Statesman. "And the number of cases are a lot more underreported than number of deaths, since deaths are a lot more visible."

As in the rest of the country, known coronavirus cases in Texas have been concentrated in major metropolitan areas.

But Texas’ open spaces might be helping fight the disease. The state has a relatively low population density — 113 people per square mile — ranking it about halfway down the list of states.

The coronavirus is primarily transmitted by respiratory droplets, so population density can play a big role in the virus’s spread, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was considered a factor in the surge of cases in the New York area in March and in New Orleans shortly after Mardi Gras.

In early March, Austin officials decided to make what at the time appeared to be the politically complicated decision of canceling the major South by Southwest Festival.

Wilke, for one, has said that holding the festival in Austin could have developed into a New York-like crisis.

Who deserves credit?

Before widespread social distancing measures were put in place in Texas, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected 6,000 deaths in the state by Aug. 4. The institute’s model, frequently cited by White House officials, has since revised its projections downward. On May 4, it estimated 3,632 coronavirus deaths by August.

Public health experts have credited government-imposed restrictions with reducing deaths.

Abbott has credited Texans for making the difference.

"We applaud our fellow Texans for their sacrifice, for their effort, for their discipline over the past month or two to make sure that Texas was put into a position of being one of the best states in the United States for bending the curve, for being in a position to be able to open up our economy," he said Tuesday.

But as local officials were imposing stay-at-home orders in late March, Abbott pursued a different strategy. He mandated that travelers from eight national coronavirus hot spots enter self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Texas, saying he was reducing the chance of "importing COVID-19 into the state of Texas."

Public health experts said the virus already was being spread in communities across the state. At the time of Abbott’s second quarantine order, there were 2,552 confirmed infections with cases in nearly half of Texas’ 254 counties.

As Democratic lawmakers, citing dire warnings from epidemiologists, called on Abbott to issue statewide stay-at-home orders, dozens of mayors and county judges across the state were taking matters into their own hands.

In late March, nearly 9 in 10 Texans were living under local orders to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus — when Abbott announced a uniform statewide shelter-in-place policy.

Those same Democratic critics are now questioning the pace of Abbott’s push to reopen businesses, saying it could lead to a surge in cases.

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt credited the long-running relationship between county and Austin officials, and cooperation among area hospitals, in limiting the disease’s spread locally.

Does she think the governor deserves credit?

"When disasters hit, locals act first," Eckhardt told the Statesman. "That’s not necessarily a bad thing. The state brings up the rear. (The state) either helps or hinders. In this case, it being a pandemic, medical science should really be driving our decisions. I am unclear in the governor’s last two orders, how medical science is weighted since we’ve not yet seen a sustained decline in the number of cases."

Eckhardt and Austin Mayor Steve Adler on Friday extended local stay-at-home orders, even as the statewide order expired April 30.

For their part, state officials urged residents to be vigilant, maintain social distancing and continue to work from home if possible, even as storefronts reopened.

"Don’t forget for a minute that, at the beginning, COVID-19 had the potential to really overwhelm us in a way, and make it so we didn’t have the capacity to take care of the people who got sick with COVID-19," Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt said Tuesday. "Through the things that you have done, Texas, the care that you’ve shown for one another, the social distancing, the sacrifices that you’ve made, we have managed to keep COVID-19 at bay."

"But the war is not over, and in fact the battle is still going on," he continued. "And so the things that we’re doing as we go forward to open up must always be balanced against doing the things that we’ve talked about to continue to keep ourselves safe."

CORONAVIRUS IN TEXAS: What we know, latest updates