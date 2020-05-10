For Deirdre and Fernando Prince, May 2 is a red-letter day. On that date in 2013, the couple met in a running group. Now, the occasion has taken on a second meaning as the pair’s wedding anniversary, although last week’s ceremony wasn’t exactly as they had planned.

Engaged in December 2018, the Princes eyed Spicewood Vineyards as the perfect spot for their nuptials. In March, they finalized the event, just before businesses began shutting down as the coronavirus crisis ramped up.

“It wasn’t looking like we were actually going to be able to make it happen for May the second,” Deirdre Prince said. What they anticipated to be a 75-guest wedding, tallied only four participants, including the bride and groom.

Even without guests, Deirdre Prince said the day was still special.

Although they rescheduled the reception for the fall, the venue was available May 2, so they exchanged vows at the vineyard in front of a husband-and-wife photography team who also doubled as officiants.

“One of the reasons we were glad to move forward is we don’t really know what’s going to be happening in September,” Deirdre said. “Best case scenario, everything will work out, but, as we saw, things can change very quickly.”

Gov. Greg Abbott announced May 5 that weddings could be carried out with certain restrictions—including social distancing and a limit on occupancy—and provided a lengthy protocol for event managers to follow. However, local wedding planners and venue operators said they’re treading lightly on future nuptial plans for their hopeful customers.

Lauren Sposetta, events manager at Spicewood Vineyards, said she’s received only a few emails since the Tuesday changes declared by Abbott.

“It’s one thing to permit (weddings), but who is actually going to come and be a part of it?” she said. “If it’s permitted, what does that still look like? Are there going to be masks in photos? Is it going to feel comfortable because people aren’t going to get out on the dance floor? It just changes the entire vibe of the day.”

Sposetta said travel restrictions and fear of flying by some guests may alter the landscape of a wedding, and engaged couples might be waiting until the restrictions are lifted to celebrate their special day.

Most weddings planned for spring and summer at Spicewood Vineyards were moved to the fall, she said, with some rescheduled to next year.

The venue has been closed for the last six weeks, and Sposetta estimated it has lost about $30,000-$40,000 in revenue from rescheduling weddings. A typical full-day wedding at the site costs $5,000, including the space and event coordination but not food and other vendors, she said.

Budget considerations of customers have also changed due to workplace layoffs and furloughs in the area, Sposetta said.

Photographers Karen and Bill Peary, who officiated the Prince wedding, became certified officiants with their daughter Allie Alter when they realized what was happening to the wedding industry under COVID-19 restrictions.

Before the virus’s impact was felt, Bill Peary said his business—Dripping Springs-based Peary Photography—photographed about 60 small and 40 large weddings annually. Once COVID-19 restrictions were in place, they started adding officiating, floral design and wedding coordination to their business. The family created a new company, ATXelopements.com, to serve couples getting married at this time.

“We see a trend that people either want to get married right away and do something later or the couple really loves the date and gets married on that date,” Bill Peary said.

The Pearys included livestream to their repertoire for guests who are unable to attend “but still (want to) feel a part of it,” he said.

According to Valerie Miller, principal of Valerie Miller Events, phone calls from interested engaged couples have definitely spiked upward in the two Lake Travis venues she manages—Rough Hollow Yacht Club and Antebellum Oaks—since Abbott’s announcement. Virtual tours have been replaced by in-person tours, with COVID-19 precautions in place, she said.

But industry leaders are still working on how to make weddings more safe, with some exploring implementing infrared monitors to measure the body temperature of guests as they enter a venue.

“This is just something we are discussing in the industry,” she said of the technological possibility. “It’s one added step that is like a screening at an airport.”

Katrina Midkiff, who owns Blissful Hill in Spicewood, said she’s expecting to hold two very small weddings later this month, with both parties involving servicemen being deployed.

She said some near-term weddings are offering a table or separate room earmarked for guests aged 65 and older. Midkiff said that any other decisions, such as mask requirements, she’ll leave to “the family dynamics” of each wedding party.

