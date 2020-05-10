During Tuesday’s virtual regular meeting, the Amarillo City Council is expected to discuss and consider a resolution confirming and continuing Mayor Ginger Nelson’s fourth amended Declaration of Disaster.

Officials said the potential action would continue the local state of disaster, pursuant to Section 418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code, noting on May 7 Nelson issued a fourth amended Declaration of Disaster and the city council has determined it is necessary to renew and continue the state of local disaster to promote and protect the public health, safety and welfare of citizens.

The resolution is in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-21 regarding the re-opening of services and businesses issued on May 5, officials indicated, authorizing the city to take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress disease, including quarantine, examining and regulating hospitals, ingress and egress from the city and fining those who do not comply with city guidelines pursuant to §122.006 of the Health and Safety Code.

GA-21 permits, among other listed activities, engaging in essential daily activities, such as outdoor sports, provided the sports do not include contact with other participants and no more than four participants play the sport at any time, per the fourth amended declaration. Outlining to the greatest extent possible, the edict stipulates businesses and residents comply with social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I find it fascinating how things are changing so rapidly as it relates to the orders coming out of the governor’s office and how it filters down to what is unfolding locally,” Amarillo resident Catherine Brogan said. “If you take your attention away from it only for a moment, you’re going to miss something. I’m grateful for the technology that allows us to keep up with the fast changing landscape while doing all we can to remain safe.”