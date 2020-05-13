Wednesday forecast for Austin: Gloomy weather, including overcast skies, fog and possible rain, will mark the middle of the week for Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be cloudy during the day with some areas of fog before 10 a.m. and a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m., forecasters said.

But that shouldn’t stop the planned flyover by the U.S. Air Force’s aerobatic team, the Thunderbirds, who are saluting front-line workers and health care professionals in Austin starting at 2:40 p.m.

For spectators on the ground, afternoon temperatures will peak at a high near 84 degrees.

Normally on May 13 in Austin, the high temperature is 86 degrees and the low temperature is 66 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 2 a.m., forecasters said. The low temperature will be around 71 degrees.

Thursday will also have a slight chance of rain, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 86. Increasingly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 71.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 2 p.m., and a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Saturday: High near 79 with an 80% chance of rain. Low around 67 at night with an 80% chance of rain.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., with a low around 66.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 83. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 67.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 85.