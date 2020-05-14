Monday’s Glen Rose City Council meeting included a unanimous vote that set the stage for a 7-Eleven truck stop to be built at the corner of U.S. Highway 67 and State Highway 144, across Van Zandt Road from the Travel Plaza Tigermart Exxon.

The Council voted (5-0) to annex the land on the southeast corner of that intersection, and also voted unanimously to re-zone that location from its current designation as R-1 (single family residential) to B-2 (General Commercial). At their regular meeting in June, the City Council members are expected to vote on the final plat for that location.

Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons said that the 7-Eleven truck stop is a big project for the city, not only for its tax revenue but also “because it offers provide something we don’t have — a truck stop. It will generate extra revenue for the city.

“I just think it will help send signals that businesses are scoping out Glen Rose and are seeing Glen Rose as an opportunity for growth and development.”

Leamons noted that the upcoming completion of the new sewer line by the end of September or early November on the east side of town makes that area more attractive for other businesses as well.

“I’m thinking we will see more development to the east side of town because of the new sewer line we’re putting in,” Leamons said.

Leamons said he first heard that the 7-Eleven truck stop might be in the works several months ago, but noted, “We weren’t at liberty to talk about it until contracts had been signed.”

Leamons also said that zoning changes were approved that “opened the door” for a company called Knowledge Toys to build a facility for a retail outlet as well as a warehouse for its Internet sales near the location of what used to be the Family Dollar store.

Knowledge Toys features such items as science kits, robotics products and dinosaur toys — a perfect fit for the Dinosaur Capital of Texas.

OTHER AGENDA ITEMS

The City Council also voted, 5-0, to delay any potential collection enforcement of the Hotel Occupancy taxes until Oct. 1 because of the current business struggles and travel downturn caused by the state-mandated COVID-19 shutdowns.

The Council also set the preliminary stages for considering several items in the upcoming budget workshops. Those future considerations may include a raise for some city employees, an increase in some homestead exemption levels, and utility rates for trash collection and water.

The city’s first budget workshop is scheduled for May 26. The final budget vote will be conducted in August, to go into effect Sept. 1.

“They (the Council members) wanted us to build a budget to include the things they voted on,” Leamons said of the preliminary votes. “It takes a while to work their way through the budget development.”

Leamons also noted that Glen Rose is “in line for” a sidewalk grant through TxDOT, although funding has not yet been released — pending final approval. It would be for $908,138 in federal funding, to be combined with $227,034 from the city.

The project will provide for construction of a sidewalk path for students linking the high school and the junior high campuses.

The grant request was made in cooperation with Somervell County and the Glen Rose ISD.