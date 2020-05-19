Is Austin's homeless population growing — or is the city just getting better at counting the number of people experiencing homelessness?

The latest tally of homeless people living in Austin — known as a point-in-time count — found an 11% increase in people experiencing homelessness in the city and in Travis County in 2020, including more than 1,500 people who were unsheltered.

The count of the homeless population took place on Jan. 25, with 886 volunteers fanning out through the city and county to survey people living on the streets, in shelters or transitional housing units.

In total, volunteers counted 2,506 people experiencing homelessness. Of those, 1,574 were unsheltered, living outside, in tents or in cars. That number marks a 45% increase in the number of unsheltered homeless people over the 2019 count, which tallied 1,086. Meanwhile the number of people in shelters or transitional housing was 932, a 20% drop from 2019.

The Ending Community Homeless Coalition, or ECHO, which organizes the count and coordinates services for homeless people throughout the county, said despite the increase in the population on Jan. 25, the total count per capita in Travis County has held relatively steady since 2011, and is about 0.2% of the county’s population.

The coalition and its community partners also housed 2,171 people throughout 2019, up 7% from 2018 and 25% from 2017.

This year’s count marks the highest number of unsheltered people since 2011, along with the lowest number of sheltered people in the same time frame.

Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County Republican Party and co-founder of Save Austin Now, said the figures are evidence that the city’s decision to end bans on public camping last year was a failure. Save Austin Now opposes the city’s camping rules, and has circulated a petition to put an item to reinstate the ban on the November ballot.

"Our homeless population is rapidly growing, and this stunning increase proves the homeless camping ordinance is acting as a magnet for homeless individuals to come to Austin," Mackowiak said. "Our coalition is more committed than ever to reinstate the ban on public camping to restore public safety and public health for our city."

ECHO and other advocates for those experiencing homelessness say the numbers do not necessarily show that Austin’s homeless population has grown, nor that Austin is attracting others.

The count found that 63.4% of people tallied said Austin was where they first experienced homelessness. Another 19.4% reported Texas as the location, while 17.1% reported they first experienced homelessness out of state. The out-of-state figure is nearly identical to the last year’s percentage, which was 17%.

Sarah Duzinski, vice president of quality assurance at ECHO, said an increasing number of volunteers over the past several years also has correlated to an increase in the organization’s ability to count unsheltered people.

The nearly 900 people who volunteered in January was a 39% increase over the 2019 count. The 2020 count also was the first time volunteers used a web-based survey to help gather more accurate data.

"So, is homelessness increasing in Austin or are we actually getting a more accurate count? We think that we're getting a more accurate count of the existing homeless population," she said.

Leaders at ECHO said changes in local strategies to combat homelessness — such as a shift from focusing on emergency housing to long-term support and reclassification of certain types of housing units — accounted for some of the changes.

"For people that think seeing an increase in unsheltered homelessness is a good reason to put a camping ban in place, those are folks who don't believe that housing is a human right, and that people should have access to housing as a basic need and necessity in their lives," said Matt Mollica, executive director of ECHO.

The point-in-time count provides only a small snapshot of the homeless community on a single night each year. Homelessness advocates say the figures, while important for directing community resources and securing funding to combat homelessness, should not be taken as an exact figure for how many people are experiencing homelessness in Travis County.

"We're not reporting that there is a 45% increase in unsheltered homelessness in our community. I want to make that really clear," Mollica said. "The PIT count will tell you that that's what happened when we counted folks in one night. But ECHO doesn't believe that from (the) 2019 to 2020 PIT count we've seen an increase in 45% of unsheltered homelessness in our community."

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, efforts to reduce the number of people living without adequate housing, sanitation and resources will become even more important.

People without housing are particularly at risk of contracting and experiencing serious health complications from the the coronavirus. The Salvation Army’s downtown Austin shelter was closed for several days in April for cleaning after experiencing an outbreak among its residents. Many living on the streets stay in clusters and do not have the resources like soap, water and regular access to bathrooms and showers, nor do they have space to isolate.

City leaders have leased several hotels as temporary housing facilities where people can stay if they have symptoms or test positive for the virus. The city also has placed portable restrooms and hand-washing stations at many homeless camp sites.

While city staff members are addressing the immediate needs related to the coronavirus, they are working on a long-term strategy to purchase hotels to create bridge housing communities to provide immediate shelter, which could later be converted into long-term housing complexes. The first hotel, a Rodeway Inn near Interstate 35 and Oltorf Street, was purchased in April.

