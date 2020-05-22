Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the state was moving into Phase II of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the openings went into effect immediately, while others begin today or next week. Here’s where Texas stands:

OPENING MAY 22:

• Restaurants: Expanded to 50% capacity (occupancy limits do not apply to outdoor areas)

• Bars, breweries & tasting rooms: At 25% capacity; tables can seat a maximum of six people, and dancing is discouraged. These Austin bars have announced plans to reopen, and several strip clubs will also be back, some requiring their entertainers to wear masks.

• Rodeos

• Bowling alleys, bingo halls & skating rinks

• Aquariums & natural caverns

PREVIOUSLY OPENED AT 25% OCCUPANCY OR WITH DISTANCING GUIDELINES IN PLACE:

• Hair, nail & tanning salons

• Retail stores & malls

• Churches

• Movie theaters

• Gyms

• Office space

• Factories

• Child care centers (as of 5/18)

• Youth clubs (as of 5/18)

• Massage parlors (as of 5/18)

• Tattoo shops (as of 5/18)

OPENING SOON:

• Zoos (5/29)

• Day & overnight youth camps (5/31)

• Youth sports (5/31)

• Some professional sports, without spectators (5/31)

• In-person summer school (classes may begin 6/1)

