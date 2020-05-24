The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its web-site, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

• Carrie’s Cakes, 2128 S. Grand St.

• Petro Stopping Center Travel Store, 8500 E. I-40.

• Pizza Hut, 7000 E. I-40.

• Purple Flamingo Pops–Bike, 2606 Wolflin Ave.

• Purple Flamingo Pops–Trailer, 2606 Wolflin Ave.

• Raising Canes, 4200 S. Coulter St.

• Sam’s Club Bakery #8279, 2201 Ross Osage Drive.

• Sam’s Club Deli #8279, 2201 Ross Osage Drive.

• Sam’s Club Meat & Seafood #8279, 2201 Ross Osage Drive.

• Sushi Box SC8279, 2201 Ross Osage Drive.

• Walgreens #13010, 2205 S.E. 34th Ave.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

• Target Store #221, 8201 W. I-40.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

• (A/98) AFC Sushi at United #529, 5807 S.W. 45th Ave. Thermometer not working. COS.

• (A/95) Amarillo Little Theatre, 2019 Civic Circle. Hand sink needed (repeat violation); three-compartment sink needed (repeat violation); Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually (repeat violation); hand-washing signs needed in restrooms and by hand sink in kitchen area (repeat violation). Correct by 08/21.

• (A/95) Braum’s Ice Cream #69, 7401 S.W. 34th Ave. Spatulas worn down, torn and no longer easily cleanable (repeat violation); ice scoop stored on soda machine rack (repeat violation). COS. Items stacked wet; ice machine needs to be cleaned (repeat violation); debris and build-up on ice cream reach-in shelves; condensate leak in ice cream reach-in. Correct by 08/16.

• (A/96) Burger King #13483, 4900 S. Coulter St. Date stickers need to be completely removed before utensils are washed and reused. Correct by 05/28. Coke splatters on to-go cups and lids; grease buckets being thrown in Dumpsters (repeat violation). Correct by 08/16.

• (A/96) Burger King, 7000 E. I-40. Sanitizing solution in buckets at improper strengths. Correct by 05/23. Areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized (repeat violation). Correct by 08/18.

• (A/96) Burlington Coat Factory of TX, 2201 S. Western St. Three compartment sink and hand sink needed. Correct by 05/31. Ceilings above hand sink, mop sink and three-compartment sink must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; bathroom needs to be cleaned. Correct by 08/19.

• (A/97) Butterlove Biscuits, 3440 Bell St. Boxes of food stored on floor in freezer; ice scoop in ice bin. COS. Personal items need to be separated from prep and kitchen area. Correct by 08/18.

• (A/95) Coyote Bluff Café, 2417 S. Grand St. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat items stored more than 24 hours must be date marked (repeat violation); any damaged gaskets must be repaired or replaced. Correct by 05/29. Employee beverages must be separated from other food items (repeat violation). Correct by 08/17.

• (A/94) English Fieldhouse Restaurant, 10610 American Drive. Ready-to-eat, TCS (temperature/time controlled for safety) foods held more than 24 hours must be date marked; gasket on cooler door behind ice machine must be repaired or replaced. Correct by 05/30. Areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized; area above vent hood must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Correct by 08/18.

• (C/78) Kabuki Romanza Japanese Steakhouse, 8130 W. I-40. Large pot of food cooked previous day stored in walk-in at improper temperature; several prep/cooked foods not date marked; container of food sitting in blood on floor of walk-in; several knives hanging on knife rack covered in food debris and grease; glass cleaner stored with clean plates. Correct by 05/23. Improper test stripes used. Correct by 05/30. Bags of onions sitting on floor (must be at least six inches off floor – repeat violation); ROP (reduced oxygen packaged) fish thawing improperly; several foods not in original containers not labeled; freezer floor covered in food debris. Correct by 08/18.

• (A/97) McDonald’s, 2910 S. Soncy Road. Multiple torn gaskets. Correct by 05/30. Items stacked wet. Correct by 08/18.

• (A/98) Petro Stopping Centers Dunkin Donuts 307, 8500 E. I-40. All food trays with ready-to-eat items must be kept covered; areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 008/13.

• (A/96) Pizza Hut, 6019 S. Coulter St. Gasket on proofer needs to be replaced. Correct by 05/30. Clean dish rack and area beside fryer need to be cleaned (repeat violations); condensate leak in freezer needs to be repaired. Correct by 08/18.

• (A/96) Popeye’s, 7000 E. I-40. Sanitizer solution in buckets at improper strengths; sanitizing buckets must be changed every four hours or less if heavily soiled. Correct by 05/23. Areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized (repeat violation). Correct by 08/18.

• (A/94) Purple Flamingo Pops/Crush, 2606 Wolflin Ave. Proper test strips needed for dishwasher; ice machine needs to be cleaned (repeat violation). Correct by 05/31. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 06/21. Container holding foods /spices not easily identifiable must be labeled to properly identify food product. Correct by 08/19.

• (A/97) Sam’s Club #8279, 2201 Ross Osage Drive. Several heavily damaged can good products. COS.

• (A/95) Sonic Drive In, 7417 S.W. 34th Ave. All torn gaskets must be replaced. Correct by 05/28. Employee drink on prep table next to tomatoes; meat uncovered in freezer; items stacked wet. Correct by 08/16.

• (A/99) Sweet Charlie’s, 9180 Town Square Blvd., Ste. 107. Bathroom door needs to be self-closing. Correct by 08/18.

• (A/99) Travel Centers of America, 7000 E. I-40. Coffee stir sticks must be individually wrapped or in a single-serve dispenser. COS.

• (A/98) United Supermarket #529 Deli/Restaurant, 5807 S.W. 45th Ave. Food needs to be covered at all times. COS. Cutting board needs to be cleaned, resurfaced or replaced. Correct by 08/17.