A pedestrian was seriously injured after being stuck by a vehicle in Northeast Austin early Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 1000 block of East Rundberg Lane near Interstate 35 around 12:45 a.m.

The person was taken to the Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries that could be life-threatening, medics said.

FINAL Auto vs Pedestrian Collision at 1000blk E Rundberg Ln (00:44). #ATCEMSMedics have declared a Trauma Alert on, and are transporting an adult patient to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 24, 2020