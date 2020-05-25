After being closed for more than two months during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Choctaw Nation casino locations are planning to resume operations on June 1 with increased health and safety measures.

The Choctaw Nation stressed that the target opening date is contingent upon key health indicators.

"Our priority of health and safety first, everything else second, has guided our actions and decisions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and now also serves as the focal point of our recovery vision within the Choctaw Nation,” stated Chief Gary Batton in a prepared statement.

“We are putting all of the recommended safety measures in place to ensure that our casinos and businesses are ready for our guests when we open in the coming weeks. We are taking every precaution necessary to keep everyone safe.”

The openings include Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, with a host of safety and health precautions to ensure guest safety.

Sanitation wipes will be available throughout the property and masks will be available for guests, but not required. They are also in the process of installing acrylic separation panels at all transaction areas.

Guests will be encouraged to continue practicing social distancing with at least six feet of separation in all parts of the property. Congregating in large groups is discouraged.

Also, locations like the spa, cinema, bowling alley and arcade will have reduced capacity and may require reservations.

Other property safety measures will include arranging restaurant tables, slot machines and other areas to ensure appropriate distancing. Lines will be marked on the floor for areas that will include hotel check-in, elevator lobbies, coffee shops, casual dining, kiosks and the rewards club.

There will be no valet or shuttle service availability until further notice.

Patrons will also notice several changes in gaming areas with game positions reduced where necessary.

Tables will be staggered and chair counts at poker tables will decrease for more physical separation. Arcade games at The District will either be out of service or reconfigured for distancing.

Resort representatives also said that all food and beverage outlets will adjust layouts to have reduced seating. Every other stool will be removed in all bars, and self-service drink stations will continue to be available but guests will be asked to use a new cup each time.

All self-serve or buffet-style food locations will be suspended or modified and replaced by an alternative.

Facility cleaning and sanitizing frequency will also be increased in all public spaces with an emphasis on frequent contact surfaces, such as elevators, door handles, restrooms, room keys and slot machines.

Hand sanitizer stations will also be in high traffic areas throughout the facilities.

The pool will remain in operation but occupancy limits will be lowered and seating will be configured to allow for at least six feet distancing between each family or those together.

It has also been recommended that elevator capacity should not exceed four, except for families traveling together.

All resort associates will also be required to wear a mask and complete health attestations before they report to work each day.

Casino Too locations around the area will prohibit smoking effective June 1 as well.

Choctaw Rewards Club accounts will be maintained until September 30 and points accumulated before the recent closure can be redeemed as usual.

Event management said that live entertainment operations will continue to be closed but they will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines and resume once large gatherings are allowed.