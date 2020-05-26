Another Travis County sheriff’s office employee has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Tuesday.

A total of seven sheriff’s office employees have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the county’s Tuesday report. Two of them — including the individual reported ill Tuesday — are administrative and support staff. The five others are Travis County correctional officers.

Travis County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said the sheriff’s office did not conduct the virus test in the most recent case and was notified of the positive result by the employee.

Dark said the sheriff’s office has started its contact tracing process with that employee.

The sheriff’s office has tested a total of 76 employees as of Tuesday, with three results still pending.

County officials have not yet reported any positive tests among Travis County Jail inmates, but has implemented quarantine protocols to isolate those who are experiencing virus-like symptoms.

It has also implemented a mandatory isolation period for all newly booked inmates that can last between 10 to 14 days.

The county said there are 13 inmates in quarantine, while 237 newly booked inmates are currently under the mandatory isolation period in single-occupancy cells.