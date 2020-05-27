As of Wednesday, the Grayson County had reported 310 cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The county has now also reported two deaths from the virus.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County and there are more than 100,000 people living in the county. Grayson County Office of Emergency Management statistics show that 2,448 people have been tested in the county and there are 138 tests pending.

One hundred and twenty-four of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 186 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that the most infected age group for those who have been tested is people in their 30s with 72 cases. There have been 67 cases confirmed in people in their 40s. There have been 60 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 58 cases for people in their 20s. There were 10 cases reported of people in their 70s and 30 cases of people in their 60s. There are 12 cases reported of people under 19 and one case of people over 80.

The statistics show that 278 people have dealt with the virus at home and 30 have been hospitalized. There are currently 173 people dealing with the virus at home and seven in the hospital, and the same number have been released from isolation.

Sherman has had the highest number cases with 211 reported confirmations and Denison is next with 60. There have been seven cases reported in Van Alstyne, six in Howe, five in Pottsboro, four in Bells and Whitesboro, three each in Collinsville and Sadler, and two each in Gunter, and Tioga.

Fourteen of the confirmed cases were linked to travel outside of Grayson County. Four of the cases were linked to international travel and 254 were linked to another confirmed case. Thirty-eight of the cases were classified as community spread.

Fannin County’s health authority has reported 38 cases if COVID-19 and two deaths. The county has a population of 36,000. There have been 600 test conducted. Those diagnosed with the virus included 22 men and 16 women.

There are 16 cases at Bonham addresses but those include five Fannin County Jail inmates and one male resident in the Clyde Cosper State Veterans Home. There are five cases in the Trenton area, four in Ivanhoe, three in Ector, two in Dodd City, two in Telephone, then one case each in Elwood, Ladonia, Ravenna, Savoy, and Windom plus one with an unknown address.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has СOVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s isolation or quarantine orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease.

The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).