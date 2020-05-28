5 p.m. update: For those exhausted with the massive downpours from the last few days and concerned about the menacing clouds hovering over the Austin area, here’s some good news: the chances that they won’t produce any rain are good.

The National Weather Service forecast says there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Thursday. Meteorologist Paul Yura added that rain does not appear to be likely.

"All of the thunderstorms we have right now are all south, southwest of Austin in the Hill Country," Yura said. "There is a low chance of rain, but nothing imminent over the city of Austin right now."

Yura said the storms over the Hill Country are moving south toward San Antonio and will not come to Austin.

6 a.m. update: Thursday forecast for Austin: If you’re sick and tired of rain, we have good news! The day will be dry and warm.

Temperatures will peak at a high near 86 degrees during the day even as skies turn mostly cloudy, the National Weather Service said.

Normally on May 28 in Austin, the high temperature is 89 degrees and the low is 70 degrees, according to climate data.

Clouds will linger throughout the night and temperatures will dip to a low around 69 degrees, forecasters said.

Friday will be warm and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night with a low around 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 89. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 69.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91.