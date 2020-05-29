3:30 p.m. update: Austin police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man whom authorities are linking to a deadly shooting at an East Austin apartment complex Thursday night.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of gunfire at the Springdale Estates apartment complex on Springdale Road at Prock Lane. The area is northeast of the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale.

At the complex, Austin police found 38-year-old James Lewis Allen Jr. lying in the parking lot with "obvious trauma to his body."

Austin-Travis County EMS medics tried to revive Allen but he died at the scene, police said.

Witnesses said another man was seen running from the parking lot after the shooting.

Authorities at 11:20 a.m. Friday arrested 21-year-old Jeffrey Garner in Manor. Austin police did not say how they identified Garner as the suspect in Allen’s death nor did they release details about the charges against him.

The Travis County medical examiner’s office is working to determine Allen’s official cause of death, Austin police said.

Earlier: Authorities are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a man at an East Austin apartment complex.

Austin police responded shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night to reports of gunfire at the Springdale Estates apartment complex on Springdale Road at Prock Lane. The area is northeast of the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Springdale.

Officers arrived and found a man who appeared to have been shot but he was already dead, police said. The identity of the man was not released.

Police said they think the shooting is an isolated incident that began as an argument in a parking lot.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.