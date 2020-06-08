During his time at the University of Texas, recent graduate Adraint Bereal knew his peers saw him differently.

Some white classmates claimed he got into professional clubs because of his skin color. Others acted surprised when he would speak about his accomplishments. In 2017, when a black UT medical student stabbed another student to death, flyers warning “Around Blacks, Never Relax” circulated campus.

“For me, those moments are kind of a reckoning, like wake up, you’re still in Texas, this is still your reality, these are still the things you’re going to face through your day-to-day life,” Bereal said. “I’m hoping in the wake of what’s happening in the world right now, UT begins to make some actionable changes."

After Minneapolis resident George Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day, Americans erupted in outrage. The death of another black man by law enforcement resulted in days of protests, cries for justice and a critical reexamination of how black people are treated in America.

In Austin, as protests have continued, UT students are calling on the university to reexamine its connection to slave owners and segregationists while doing more to support and recruit black students.

“When we talk about issues with black students on campus, we need to start with just the lack of a critical mass,” said Tracie Lowe, a postdoctoral fellow at UT’s Institute for Urban Policy Research and Analysis. Lowe is researching the experience of black students in higher education.

Only as recently as the 1950s have black students been allowed to attend college alongside white peers, Lowe said, and many institutions still have only a small number of black students.

The latest UT data, from fall 2018, shows black students make up 4% of the total student population.

“In terms of thinking about how our education system operates, a lot of efforts are given to student populations when there are more of them on campus,” Lowe said. “So that means that black students are often excluded from conversations because of their lack of critical mass.”

UT does have programs specifically designed for black students, such as the start-of-the-year Black Student Weekend and the Black Student Alliance, but some say such programs need more funding and resources.

To better support black students, Lowe said, universities need to look at the diversity of their hiring practices, bulk up mental health resources, and take steps to ensure black students are supported during times of trauma — like the coronavirus crisis and incidents of police brutality.

“People love to talk about the resiliency of black students,” Lowe said. “But speaking from my experience as a former student, being resilient gets really tiring, and it gets old.”

In light of recent events, many universities have spoken out against racism and police brutality.

Prairie View A&M, a historically black university near Houston, announced this week it will launch a Center for Race and Justice and require all incoming students to take a class on the history of race.

Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement after one student, 20-year-old Justin Howell, was severely injured at a Sunday night demonstration by a bean bag round fired by Austin police.

Some schools in Missouri, Minnesota and South Carolina are rescinding admission for students who shared racist posts about George Floyd.

Lowe said it’s time for universities to assess what black students need and listen to them.

“Doing this requires being creative and keeping abreast of what students are saying on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Find the gaps that are important to black students and address them collectively with the students,” she said.

“Avoid just having a conversation to check off a box, but truly listen to their feedback and their perspective. Then act accordingly. Now is not the time for empty promises or inauthentic empathy,” Lowe said.

Last week, on his first day as leader of UT, Interim President Jay Hartzell issued a letter to the campus that acknowledged the pain and turmoil around the killing of Floyd.

“As I watch these events unfold, I feel for those who are in pain and am acutely aware that we must continue our struggle for meaningful and enduring change to overcome acts of racism and violence that corrode our community,” he wrote.

In a recent conversation with the American-Statesman, Hartzell said UT officials intend to spend the next weeks listening to the needs of students.

“I think we all realize that there are people that are really in pain and suffering right now and, honestly, in ways that, given my background, I probably can't even fully fathom or understand,” Hartzell said.

UT Police Chief David Carter has also publicly denounced Floyd’s death as unlawful. On Thursday night, Carter and other UTPD officers marched in downtown Austin with members of the UT football team.

Carter said UTPD has frequent conversations about responsible police practices and checking biases. When he saw the video of the Minneapolis officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, he knew immediately it needed to be discussed at his department. He asked officers to watch the video, internalize it, and think about why the police officer dismissed Floyd’s life. What would they have done differently?

“We as police chiefs, in my opinion, we have to face the tough facts of these cases and look at them and say, is this something that can happen within my organization?” Carter said.

He wants students to know that UTPD is reflecting on its own practices and culture.

“We have to be prepared to respond,” he said. “We don't have time to sit back and say, we're going to take a timeout.”

Some students have more specific demands toward erasing the traces of racism and segregation that still linger on campus.

Take, for example, Jordan Abraham, a 19-year-old black student from Houston. Over the past year, she walked through the doors of Robert Lee Moore hall three days a week for a science class.

It wasn’t until she took a class called “Race in the Age of Trump” that she learned the building was named for a UT mathematics professor who openly supported segregation.

It shocked Abraham, but she said she didn’t know how to bring it up to other students. During her science class in the Moore building, where she was the only black student, she said she would “just stick to my work and get out of there as soon as I could.”

Abraham and a group of UT students have recently launched a petition to sever some of the university’s longstanding ties to Confederate leaders and segregationists.

Three years ago, then-President Gregory L. Fenves authorized the removal of several Confederate statues, but students say other remnants of racism remain. In addition to changing the name of Moore’s building, students are asking the university to rename landmarks related to Confederate soldier George Littlefield and acknowledge the racist origins of some campus traditions. For example, “The Eyes of Texas,” the university spirit song, was introduced at a minstrel show in the early 1900s, when students often performed in blackface.

The petition had garnered more than 9,000 signatures by Friday evening.

“If UT is still OK with having racists’ names on buildings, then what does that say for black students on campus?” Abraham said.

Leonard N. Moore is UT’s vice president for diversity and community engagement and a history professor who teaches a class on the black power movement.

As a historian and member of the UT Campus Contextualization Committee, Moore said it’s important that the university not run from its past. Some people may want to keep the namesakes of controversial people as a physical reminder of the university’s history. Others say it’s time to completely cut ties with values that are no longer supported by the university.

“Every Southern institution — particularly Texas, Ole Miss, LSU, University of Virginia — they've all had to grapple with that segregationist past,” Moore said. “This is what happens when you establish an institution after the Civil War and you basically don’t allow African Americans in until the mid-1950s.”

Finding ways to address some parts of UT’s history will be an ongoing process, Moore added. The Campus Contextualization Committee expects to continue meeting this fall.

Students like UT senior Hayle Ward of San Antonio say they hope UT holds individuals accountable for racist views while educating students about race and black history.

Without UT acknowledging some of its painful history, Ward said she doesn’t think the school will be able to genuinely address the issues happening today.

“That’s a big step to fixing situations: acknowledging that what you were doing in the past was wrong, rather than having all these past events pile up and current events pile up,” she said.

“To say ‘we stand with black people during this hard time,’ it doesn’t seem genuine if you’re saying that but you don’t really show it,” Ward said.