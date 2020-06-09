Staff Report

MELISSA - Melissa Mayor Reed Greer on Monday issued a statement regarding local reaction to the outrage sparked nationally by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

In the statement, Greer said, "Communities all across the nation, just like our very own Melissa, grapple with issues of race relations, equality of opportunity, and mutual respect. We are truly fortunate though, that we live in a City that through efforts large and small, encourages each one of us to see the value of our neighbors. Our strength as a community lies in our accepting nature, our openness to recognizing and celebrating our differences, and our ability to appreciate what we each contribute to our mutual benefit.

"Our community is made up of a wide variety of people with very different backgrounds. We are, nevertheless, tied inextricably together by our shared objectives like love of family, respect for our neighbors, a desire to raise our children in a clean, safe, and welcoming environment, and especially by the belief that we are all part of the same family, sharing in the exhilaration of our joys and the sorrow of our shortcomings. That’s what sets us apart. We refuse to tolerate hatred or bigotry in any form. I know I speak for every member of the City Council and staff of the City in this regard. Please rest assured that our actions of inclusion, openness, and support will remain our touchstones in Melissa. To live in Melissa is to live out the City’s unwritten code of ‘we are family’ regardless of race, color, creed, or social standing. We are family, we are Melissa."