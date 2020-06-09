Many of the items that got swept off the shelves at the beginning of the stay-at-home orders have slowly returned — toilet paper was quickly back in stock, flour soon returned, and United Supermarkets even had unbleached flour for sale this weekend.

But most stores still don’t have active or instant dry yeast available - the still-lingering consequence of a rush on yeast and other baking supplies in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring.

A lack of yeast may not be too big a deal for regular consumers, but some of Lubbock’s bakeries are having a difficult time, and they need it.

Martha Jimenez of downtown’s Jimenez Bakery & Restaurant said she hasn’t been able to find yeast. She said yeast isn’t available from her normal supplier, and she’s on track to run out this week.

"The people that normally deliver it to me, they say they don’t have it," Jimenez said over the phone on Monday. "I had some from before, but I’m about to run out. I keep telling them every week, but I still haven’t been able to get any."

Jimenez said it’s hard to get a lot of the supplies she needs right now.

Jeannine Sanders of The Scone Shop by French Apron, said by some stroke of luck, she purchased a bunch of yeast prior to it becoming in short supply. She said many bakeries are trying to get their hands on it, and she’s been helping a few in Lubbock by giving them yeast.

"I’ve been doing well, and in fact I’ve been giving my yeast out to other bakers to help keep them going," Sanders said on Monday. "Everybody was on this big bread craze and baking bread at home, so nobody could find it. I don’t know how it happened for me, I’ve just had a lot of yeast and I was able to give some to others."

Sanders said local businesses have been adapting a lot the past few months, and one way is just making sure everyone has the supplies they need.

Back in April, USA Today reported manufacturer AB Mauri, makers of Fleischmann’s Yeast, was playing catch-up after early panic-buying and an increased demand from people experimenting with baking at home hit the yeast supply hard.

For the four-week period ending April 11, yeast sales jumped 410% year over year, according to market research firm Nielsen. At the time, a spokesman for AB Mauri said it could take one to two months to get store shelves stocked again.