LOCKHART — More than a hundred protesters marched from a curtain-covered Confederate memorial outside the Caldwell County Courthouse to the Caldwell County Justice Center Saturday morning in memory of George Floyd, while also urging local leaders to remove the monument instead of just hiding it.

Protesters chanted "No Justice! No Peace!" as they marched for miles down the streets of Lockhart on the hot and humid Saturday. A handful of police officers, including Chief Ernest Pedraza, walked side-by-side with demonstrators while handing out bottles of cold water throughout the route.

Saturday’s protest joins others in at least 1,600 places across the country demanding justice for Floyd and several other Black men and women killed by police.

"I have dealt with oppression probably my whole life," said Dayna Humbert as she walked the streets of Lockhart on Saturday. "Well, actually my whole life. Everyone walking here is peaceful and everyone wants the same thing. Today we walk in peace for justice."

Protesters first gathered at 9 a.m. in front of the Caldwell County Courthouse near the Confederate monument, which was covered with a black curtain Saturday. Residents recently created a petition, which on Saturday had more than 10,000 signatures, urging local leaders to remove the memorial. Protest organizers said they didn’t know when or why the monument was covered.

The monument was erected in 1923 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The petition asks local leaders to relocate the monument to a museum, graveyard or private property where "it can be appreciated in an appropriate historical context."

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the crowd of protesters marched toward the Caldwell County Criminal Justice Center, arrived there around noon.

Chief Pedraza told the crowd of protesters that police arrested two people in the days leading up to Saturday’s event. Pedraza said both individuals, one a minor, threatened to harm demonstrators.

"There have been people who wanted to march and bring to light some of the systemic racism in society, and I fully supported them," Pedraza told the American-Statesman on Saturday. "I was marching with them. Many of our officers were marching with them."

Other speakers also came forward Saturday to publicly share their support for removing the Confederate monument.

"What do y’all think about giant emblems of white supremacy?" Jordan Buckley, a leader in the nonprofit Mano Amiga, asked the crowd of protesters, who responded by booing in opposition. "They need to be taken down, right?"

Frederick Carter, one of those listening to Pedraza’s speech, said because Lockhart is such a small community, it’s especially important for minorities to be heard.

"It’s important to be represented so the people in the community see that you do care," Carter said. "It’s overdue for the different communities to come together and have this conversation. They have people who are scared and angry on both sides, and it’s important to have that conversation."