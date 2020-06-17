Wednesday forecast for Austin: The middle of the week will be much like its start— hot and summery!

Mostly sunny skies will last throughout the day with a high temperature near 94 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

At night, temperatures will decrease to a low around 72 degrees as skies become increasingly cloudy, forecasters said.

South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 10 mph at night will have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Rain will be possible on Thursday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. South winds blowing 5 to 10 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 72.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 71.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 73.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 8 p.m. and a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97.