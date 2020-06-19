The city of Amarillo’s public health department reported a decrease of 48 net active cases of COVID-19 from Thursday in its Friday report card. Over the last week, Potter and Randall Counties have seen a decrease of more than 530 net active cases of COVID-19.

A total increase of seven cases in the two counties from Thursday brings the overall total to 3,597 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall Counties, 1,456 of which are currently active.

There have been 2,096 recoveries and 45 deaths related to the virus in the two counties. According to the report card, there have been 21,960 conducted COVID-19 tests reported to the public health department, 238 of which are currently pending.

In Potter County, there have been 2,822 cases of COVID-19, 1,223 of which are currently active. There have been 1,560 recoveries and 39 deaths related to the virus, according to the report card.

There have been 775 cases of COVID-19 in Randall County, 233 of which are currently active, according to the report card. There have been 536 recoveries and six deaths related to the virus.

During Wednesday’s news conference on COVID-19, city of Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton announced that the city will only release COVID-19 report cards and updates to the dashboard on weekdays from now on. There will not be any report cards or updates to the dashboard on Saturday or Sunday.

The next COVID-19 report card will be released Monday afternoon. For more information on the city’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.