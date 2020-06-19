MELISSA - Last week, Melissa ISD released a statement in response to the social upheaval occurring throughout the nation.

Titled "We have Hope for continued Growth, Understanding and Unity," the press release reaffirmed the district’s commitment to serving every student, and fostering an atmosphere where kids feel safe.

During the June 15 school board meeting, Superintendent Keith Murphy said it was important that the statement not come from him, but be a collective group statement reflective of the entire district.

He said it was only released on social media after carefully listening to community feedback. The goal was to express a sentiment that was strong enough, but not divisive.

Murphy said it was actually the least commented on a post over the course of his tenure as superintendent. He hopes that means it was a statement that nobody could take issue with and everyone would buy into.

He also emphasized how the district’s core values of integrity, loyalty, honesty, humility and hope were more important now than ever before.

He believes these will help guide the district through difficult times.

"We didn’t put those core values in place for any one situation," he said. "What we said was that’s our universal truth. That’s our path forward."

He also vowed that the district and the community would not divide.

While acknowledging that the nation is in a state of turmoil, he hopes that city of Melissa would be a model and a beacon. He added that the community was all connected, and if one heart was breaking, all of them are breaking.

Below is the full text of the district’s statement:

"At Melissa Schools, it is our responsibility to serve every student and empower them to reach their full potential, no matter their race, religion, gender, orientation, or ability. We do not condone acts of discrimination, hate, or violence against one another.

We listen to conversations that are important to our community. We recognize the prevalence of racial injustice, and the many facets of discrimination, in our nation’s history and in the present day. We also recognize that many people are hurting at this moment.

Our calling and most sincere desire at Melissa Schools is to serve our students with love and compassion, while centering our core values of honesty, humility, integrity, loyalty, and hope.

As our community navigates situations of conflict, we want our kids to feel that our schools are a safe place. Through building strong relationships, welcoming open dialogue, and education, we will nurture an atmosphere of continued growth, understanding, and unity.

If any of our students need someone to talk to about a difficult or hurtful experience, our school counselors and administrators are available to listen and offer guidance and resources.

Thank you for partnering with us. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve, support, learn from, and model for the young people of Melissa, Texas."