In an abrupt change of course, Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a statewide mask order and gave local officials more authority over outdoor gatherings amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state.

"I know that wearing a face covering is not the convenient thing to do, but I also know that wearing a face covering will help to keep Texas open for business." Abbott said in a video announcing the latest orders.

The mask order requires Texans in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear masks in public spaces. There are a handful exceptions, including while consuming food or drink, swimming and exercising outdoors or while seated at a restaurant.

And as Texans head to the polls during early voting for primary runoffs, masks aren’t required at the polls under the order.

Mask violators will be issued a warning, according to the order. Additional violations may be subject to a fine, not to exceed $250.

"Let me be clear: No one can ever be put in jail for violating this safe practice," Abbott added.

The mask restriction comes one week after Abbott paused additional efforts to reopen Texas and suspended elective surgeries in the state’s most populous counties. One day later, the governor shuttered Texas bars and limited restaurant occupancy.

It’s the first time Abbott has issued a statewide mask order, despite concerns from some local officials and state Democrats, who said the move could lower surging cases and hospitalizations.

Even this week, when asked about the possibility of a mask requirement, Abbott said one size does not fit all in a state as big as Texas.

"A mask requirement for a farmer to go milk a cow just makes no sense," he said in an interview with KDFW Dallas on Monday.

State health officials reported 7,915 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 7,382 coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals, a record for the fourth consecutive day.

The number of new cases Thursday was a slight dip from the number of new cases reported Wednesday, when the state crossed the 8,000 threshold for new cases in a single day.

In addition, state health officials reported 44 new deaths Thursday, one day after reporting 57 coronavirus-related deaths, the second highest single-day increase.

It’s a big jump from one month ago, when the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,688 new cases on June 1. The health agency reported 1,773 hospitalizations, making Wednesday’s record a 289% increase from hospitalizations on June 1.

And health officials on June 1 estimated there were 19,864 active cases, compared to Wednesday’s estimated 78,025 active cases, a nearly 293% increase in one month.

Still, Abbott stayed away from further restrictions on businesses, allowing restaurants to continue to remain open at 50% occupancy.

Texas Democrats have long been calling for a statewide mask order, and on Thursday, the League of United Latin American Citizens also urged the governor to order masks statewide.

The group’s list of demands included fines for mask violators, an emergency special session for the Texas Legislature and funding for online public education and small businesses.

The Texas Democratic Party said Abbott’s mask order Thursday "comes far too little, far too late."

"It took Texas Democrats demanding that he issue this common-sense policy and record breaking cases and hospitalizations to get Gov. Abbott to finally act," party spokesman Abhi Rahman said in a statement.

Abbott also issued a proclamation Thursday, which expanded local officials’ authority. The move grants mayors and county judges the ability to restrict certain gatherings of more than 10 people, after some officials complained that they did not have authority over large gatherings in their cities.

Meanwhile, the number of jobless Texans grew last week by 96,000, a more than 7% bump in the number of Texans filing for unemployment compared to the week before, according to the latest numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department. The latest data put the total since mid-March at nearly 2.7 million.

And the high unemployment numbers led the Texas Workforce Commission to extend additional unemployment benefits for seven more weeks and pause work search requirements.

There were some signs of recovery in national employment figures. The Labor Department reported 4.8 million new U.S. jobs as the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%.