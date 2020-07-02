The annual fireworks display put on at the Wheeler Branch Reservoir Park is still scheduled for Saturday at about 9:30 p.m., but with a few major changes. The park itself will be closed all day on July 4, and the plan to have a live band performing there inside the park has been canceled.

Also, the city’s annual downtown parade that normally kicks off the Fourth of July festivities has been reconfigured to a different format, an On the Map Drive-Through Parade, in which residents are encouraged to vote on their favorite. The winner of the best float award will earn $500, according to Kristen Gibson, director of the Glen Rose Convention and Vistors Bureau.

Instead of the normal moving parade downtown, those who wish to vote can find a map of the locations where they can view each float. To view the map, download the "ExploreGlenRose" app free on iTunes & Google Play.

Gibson stated, "We are so excited to share that there will 26 locations around Glen Rose/Somervell County that will be "On the Map" this year!

"Individuals and businesses have joined with the Glen Rose Convention & Visitors Bureau and Glen Rose Chamber to decorate their yards, businesses, cars, mailboxes, etc to create a drive-through parade route, and be put "On the Map." Maps will be distributed 4th of July morning to the public who would like to drive the route and see all of the decorated entries.

"The public will vote for their favorite "Entry" by liking the picture posted on the Glen Rose Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Chamber of Commerce Facebook Pages. "Voting will begin at 10 am on July 4th and be closed at 11:59 pm. The entry with the most reactions on their photo will receive a cash prize provided by the Glen Rose Chamber! We are excited to be able to provide this safer alternative to the parade this year, and look forward to seeing all of the great ways that people will celebrate with us!"

For more information on the floats and voting, call 254-897-3081

Also, despite a couple of inexplicable rumors to the contrary on social media, the Fourth of July street dance in downtown Glen Rose is still on — according to the person who should know.

"We’re moving forward with it," said Chuck Tordiglione, owner of Bull Lion Ranch Wine Shop, which includes a wine tasting shop, at 202 NE Barnard St. "I’ve got all the applications needed, and we’re OK."

He said that a local country and western band, the Hayburners, will be performing, from 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday.

In order to comply with the latest executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, Tordiglione said that they will be allowing no more than 50 into the dance area that will be set aside for the street dance Saturday evening on Walnut Street, between NE Barnard and Grace Street.

But even if that is necessary, the dancing will organically expand.

"We could have 500 on the square," Tordiglione predicted, noting that the dancing could spread throughout the downtown area if enough people attend. "We really expect to have a great turnout. We’re expecting it to be a wonderful Fourth of July dance. The shops on the square will be open, and some will be serving food and drink. Businesses are encouraged to stay open."

Tordiglione said that he obtained the necessary permit from the city to allow open container use downtown during the dance.

Tordiglione also noted that his Bull Lion Ranch shop is having the grand opening of its new Italian deli, which will be open until "11 or 12."

Tordiglione previously stated, "There might be some secret guests," adding that some members of the Dallas Cowboys and some members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders could show up, along with some rodeo champions.

Also, patriots who are getting out this weekend will want to visit the Field of Flags displays, at two different locations, displaying hundreds of flags today (July 3) through Sunday. The locations will be Field 1 at Oakdale Park in memory of Rhett Butler, and Field 2 on U.S. Highway 67 next to the GRISD Administration Building honoring Kristopher Higdon.