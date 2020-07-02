Three of our senior 4-H members were elected yesterday to serve on the District 7 4-H Council. They will serve the 23 counties that make up District 7 during the 2020-2021 4-H year.

The officers will help plan and conduct many of the district contest and leadership activities. In addition, Kyle Vahlenkamp will serve District 7 as a member of the Texas 4-H Council.

This statewide leadership group will meet for their training at the end of July where they will also elect the 2020-2021 State 4-H officers. These are three outstanding 4-H members who are leaders and roll models in the Runnels County 4-H program. Kyle and Trevor are also Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassadors. Ben was accepted this year to be a Livestock Ambassador. They also all show sheep and goats, and Livestock Judge. Ben and Trevor are members of the Ballinger 4-H Club, Kyle is a member of the Miles 4-H Club.