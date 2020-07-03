Two people were killed and a child was taken to the hospital early Friday after a crash on U.S. 290 East in Northeast Austin, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded at 5:50 a.m. to reports of a crash in the 9600 block of U.S. 290 East, near Johnny Morris Road. Austin police closed the eastbound lanes during the response.

According to police, the vehicle struck a fixed object.

Medics found two people dead at the scene and a child pinned in the wreck.

The child was taken by STAR Flight helicopter to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, medics said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the people killed in the crash.