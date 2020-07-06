Grayson County’s Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said early voting in the Democratic Party Primary Runoff continues this week.

Early voting for the primary continues through July 10. Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

COVID-19 related social distancing procedures have been put in place at all poll locations and people will be allowed to wear masks, but not required to do so. Those who do not have a mask, but who may like to wear one, will be provided with one at the poll.

Votes may be cast at the following locations:

Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard in Denison,

GC Election Administration, 115 W. Houston in Sherman,

Pottsboro Independent School District Administration, 105 Cardinal Road in Pottsboro,

Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main in Whitesboro,

Grayson College South Campus, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. in Van Alstyne.