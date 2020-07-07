The Bastrop County grand jury held a second hearing in June in which it indicted another nine people after handing down criminal charges against 38 people earlier that month.

It was the second grand jury convened in the county after grand jury hearings were halted due to tightened restrictions on mass gatherings of people in March as the coronavirus spread in Texas.

The indictments delivered on June 23 include charges against four people who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from two men. Christian Campos, Morissa Davis, David Gonzalez, Adalberto Trevino are facing theft charges for speakers, video game consoles, fishing poles, a television, and items of clothing that were collectively valued between $2,500 and $30,000.

Trevino was also indicted on a separate charge after being accused of stealing a firearm during the same incident, according to court documents

In a separate case, Angelina Whitaker was indicted for assault of a peace officer, a third degree felony. Police claim that Whitaker, who is a Bastrop County inmate, bit a corrections officer as she was being restrained, according to her arrest affidavit.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony that is delivered by a grand jury after considering evidence that is presented by a prosecutor. It is not a verdict of guilt.

Two people were also no-billed on June 23.

The county has not yet returned to holding in-person jury trials in order to limit people from packing into courtrooms during the pandemic. However, in April, Bastrop County district judges began holding some court hearings online via the video conferencing app Zoom.

In its latest hearing, the Bastrop County grand jury indicted:

– Christian Campos, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and evading arrest with a previous conviction.

– Morissa Davis, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

– Brittany Garrett, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

– David Mariscal Gonzalez, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

– Daniel Herrera, failure to register as a sex offender.

– Bobby Mitchell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

– Adalberto Trevino, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, and theft of a firearm.

– Angelina Whitaker, assault on a public servant.

– Nathaiel Williams, failure to register as a sex offender.