The Ennis Chief of Police, Andy Harvey, has tendered his resignation and will be working in the position until July 13.

In a public announcement, it was shared that Harvey will be moving on to a new police department, according to a press release.

"During his tenure with us, Andy led the police department through a very difficult period of time. He made several positive organizational changes and started the department down a path to effective community focused policing," City Manager, Marty Nelson shared in a news release.

Deputy Chief of Police, David Anthony will be filling in Harvey’s shoes. Anthony will take over leadership of the Police Department as the Interim Chief of Police.

Anthony has been with the Ennis Police Department for 26 years.

"I can assure you the Ennis Police Department is 100% operational and committed to protecting and serving our community," Nelson said.