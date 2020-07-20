25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - As part of a proposed march on Washington, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is asking all Blacks to skip work and school Oct. 16 to demonstrate how much the United States needs them.

50 years ago:

MULESHOE - One person was killed and three were injured in a two-car broadside collision about 5:15 p.m. Sunday 5 1/2 miles northwest of here on U.S. 84.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - This government officially told the Japanese today that unconditional surrender offers the "only way by which you can make possible the salvation of Japan."

100 years ago:

These summer days are a good time to paint up the oil house. A coat or two added now may prevent necessity of both boards and paint later.