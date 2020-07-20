An 18-year-old Brownwood male was flown to a Temple hospital after he was shot during a fight Saturday night and is in critical condition following surgery, Brownwood police said Monday morning. A suspect has been arrested.

Police identified the suspect as Joefty Ivan Rodriguez, 19, of Brownwood. Rodriguez was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remained jailed Monday in lieu of $50,000 bond, Brown County Jail records state.

Police did not release the shooting victim’s name.

According to an email from Brownwood Assistant Police Chief James Fuller:

Police were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to a report of a large fight in the roadway in the 1700 block of Main Boulevard. As officers traveled to this location, callers to 911reported shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they located several people in the street and learned the main fighters had left the area. Additionally, a call came in from Brownwood Regional Medical Center reporting a gunshot victim in the emergency room.

After interviewing victims and witnesses, officers learned several people drove to this location to confront people at a house. During this argument, a physical fight broke out and at one point a male exited a vehicle and began randomly shooting a pistol at people.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Brownwood Police Department began an investigation. During the course of the evening and early morning hours, the suspect was located and interviewed, and implicated himself in firing a weapon during the fight, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as Rodriguez, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 18-year-old shooting victim was flown to Baylor Scott and White -Scott and White Medical Center — where he underwent surgery for this life-threatening injury. He remains in critical condition.