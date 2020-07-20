This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register pushes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 9 individuals were arrested between 07/13/20 and 07/19/20 by area law enforcement agencies

August D. McWilliams, 26, BPD, aggravated assault causes bodily injury; bond $2,000.

Billy J. Ochoa, 21, WPD, resist arrest, search or transport, possession drug paraphernalia, walked in traffic, no sidewalk; bond $2,000.

Melvin M. Greet, 50, DPS Runnels, blue warrant: parole violation; no bond.

Miguel E. Rodriguez, 18, RCSO, assault, sexual assault of a child; bond $5,000.

Fernando Cabrera, 47, BPD, possession child pornography; bond $15,000.

Travis Bohannon, 24, WPD, possession controlled substance, MTR burglary building three times; bond $34.000.

Terry S. Flores, 22, BPD, warrant: criminal mischief; bond $500.

Cody J. Mayo, 24, WPD, out county warrant: possession controlled substance; bond $100,000.

Christopher A. Medina, 32, WPD, Duty striking fixture, drug paraphernalia; bond $1,500.