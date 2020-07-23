As of today, recoveries in Ellis County have increased to a total of 1,767, with a remainder of 325 active cases, according to the case line list provided by THT.

Of the active cases, 319 are confirmed and six are probable. In today’s report, 57 cases of COVID-19 were reported , increasing the total number of reported cases in Ellis County to 2,113.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard, there have been 18,952 tests administered in Ellis County.

In a news release, Ellis County Judge Todd Little said, "I want to thank all Ellis County citizens for doing their part to defeat this virus. Whether it is online learning, taking care of vulnerable populations, or simply making your workplace a safer environment, your actions have created positive change in the county. It is important to remember the information provided in the data does not simply reflect a statistic, but these numbers are representative of our neighbors, families, and friends. While I am hopeful for a positive trajectory to continue, I want to remind all citizens to continue practice physical distancing, sanitize frequently, and stay at home when necessary. Together we win."