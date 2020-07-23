The Eanes school district is looking at a $3.9 million deficit and a reduction of at least 10 staff members in the upcoming school year, and what remains uncertain is how COVID-19 will impact the school district’s budget.

Chris Scott, chief financial officer for the district, said the less normal the year is the worse the budget gets. The most significant for the district, he said, will be loss of revenue

"Child nutrition is a self funding program, and what we sell to students pays for the service we provide them," he said. "If we are operating in partial capacity or shut down completely we are not taking in money but we are still paying our staff members."

Scott said a couple of other programs operate in the same manner.

The district is also expecting a loss from the appraisal freeze. The Travis Central Appraisal District announced in February that property values in the region would not be reappraised this year due to a cease-and-desist letter last May from the Austin Board of Realtors.

"We are expecting around a $2 million loss, and that will depend on the valuation of what tax appraisal would have been," Scott said.

One of the strategies to reduce district expenses and possibly preserve as many positions as possible in the future is to freeze salaries for all Eanes employees, officials said in June.

As a result, the district will not give salary or other compensation increases for the upcoming school year. The district will, however, continue its contribution to employee’s healthcare, which is about $473 per month.

"We wish we could've given everybody raises," Board Member Heather Sheffield said in a June meeting. "I hope we can make an amendment. We do appreciate all our staff."

But voters could help lessen the deficit with a tax ratification. The school board is expected to call for a tax ratification election for the November ballot. It would allow the district to access two additional pennies in its tax rate that would not be subject to recapture payments that are paid to the state.

The district is legally allowed a maximum of eight golden pennies with voter approval. Eanes has six golden pennies now in its tax rate. If approved by voters, the additional pennies could cut the deficit by $3.3 million, Scott said.

The district is proposing a tax rate of $1.1365 per $100 of taxable value, which the board is expected to adopt in August. The penny swap will mean increasing the maintenance and operations tax rate by 2 cents while decreasing the interest and sinking fund, which is used to pay down debt, by 2 cents. Scott said taxpayers will not see an increase in the rate if the tax ratification is approved.

The board approved the $181 million budget, of which $99.6 million will go to recapture payments, which it must pay to the state to help support property-poor districts.

The budget accounts for employee benefits and salaries — about 87% of the budget. The remainder funds utilities, bus fuels and will this year include personal protective equipment, some of which was funded through a state grant.