Much like many of the other programs and things changing or being discontinued on school campuses amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Lake Travis school district will add its drug testing program to the list.

On Wednesday, the school board suspended the random drug testing program, citing significant challenges with its implementation while some students are learning in a remote environment including equity and fairness issues; inability to maintain the random nature of the program; the likelihood of higher absences and the logistics of tracking; need for additional staff to manage; and health and safety concerns and protocols during administration of tests.

The district implemented a mandatory drug testing program for certain middle and high school students in May 2018. The program took effect in August 2018.

The program’s policy states random drug tests would be mandatory for students in grades seven through 12 who participate in school-sponsored competitive extracurricular activities and students in grades nine through 12 who request a parking permit. The tests are contingent upon parental consent.

School-sponsored competitive extracurricular activities include University Interscholastic League sponsored athletics, fine arts and academic programs, such as color guard, power lifting, speech and debate.

Students are not permitted to participate in the above activities or obtain a parking pass unless they are successfully enrolled in the district’s drug testing program.

The district tests for several substances including amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and opiates. In March, the district added nicotine to the list of tested substances.

A resolution, signed by the school board Wednesday, will allow the suspension of the program until all students are allowed to return to campus.