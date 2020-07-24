Bastrop County officials announced a burn ban order Friday morning as drought conditions begin worsening throughout the county.

The order goes into effect Friday at 12 p.m.

The burn ban order prohibits all outdoor burning that is not done inside an enclosure that contains sparks and flames. It applies to all unincorporated areas of the county. A violation is a Class C misdemeanor that carries up to a $500 fine. Residents are asked to report any violations to the Bastrop County sheriff’s office.

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape also implemented a disaster declaration Friday due to dry conditions that exacerbate the "threat of large, dangerous and fast-moving wildfires," the declaration says.

County judges have authority to implement burn bans for up to a seven day period without approval from the full commissioners court, which can then vote to rescind or extend the ban. The Bastrop County Commissioners Court will vote on the burn ban during its Monday meeting.

The Bastrop County area has eschewed serious drought conditions all summer until this week, when the U.S. Drought Monitor showed abnormally dry conditions along the northern and eastern edges of the county, according to data the Drought Monitor released Thursday.

Within the last month, fire departments across the county have been responding to a surge of brush and grass fires along roadways and in wooded areas.

On Friday, Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 extinguished a several acres-large grass fire along Lovers Lane. Two days before, the department responded to a similarly sized grass fire along Texas 21 in Paige. On July 21 the department cleared two brush fires along Texas 95 between Elgin and Bastrop.

The day before, Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 1 used air support to extinguish a wildland fire near Red Rock. With assistance from the Texas A&M Forest Service, firefighters contained the fire to 3.5 acres.

"We had a lot of rain in the beginning of the year, and it’s just now starting to catch up to us," said Bastrop Fire Chief Andres Rosales.

According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KDBI, an index used to determine moisture levels within vegitation, Bastrop County has conditions ripe for wildfires. On the KDBI’s 0 to 800 scale, where an index of 0 represents no moisture depletion and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions, the county’s average index is at 571, according to data from the Texas A&M Texas Weather Connection.

The highest of these levels are in the eastern side of the county, where the index gets as high as 658. The lowest recorded levels, at 450, are in the southwestern corner of the county where the county has received the most amount of rain this season.

The higher indexes are due to the recent weeks that have seen consecutive days with triple digit temperatures and little to no rain, said Rosales.

"The low humidities and the high heat sucks the wetness out of the vegetation," he explained.

As of Friday, the National Weather Service forecasted high chances of showers and thunderstorms in Bastrop County over the weekend resulting from Tropical Storm Hanna’s passage through Texas.

It’s unclear the extent to which this precipitation will diminish the county’s wildfire hazard, but the storm’s gusty winds will work to increase fire threat.

"We’re going to have high winds this weekend and it’s really dry," Rosales said. "(A burn ban) will just help out."