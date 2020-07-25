Company Selects Southeast Travis County For New Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant.

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement after Tesla announced the construction of Gigafactory Texas in southeast Travis County—an electric vehicle manufacturing facility that will create at least 5,000 new jobs and generate over $1 billion in capital investment.

"Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas," said Governor Abbott. "Texas has the best workforce in the nation and we’ve built an economic environment that allows companies like Tesla to innovate and succeed. Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation and will create thousands of jobs for hard-working Texans. I look forward to the tremendous benefits that Tesla's investment will bring to Central Texas and to the entire state."