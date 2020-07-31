According to the case line list provided by THT for July 31, there has been an increase of 86 recoveries, increasing the total recoveries in Ellis County to 2,309.

Additionally, there have been a total of 2,390 reported positive cases in Ellis County including 59 active cases, 54 are confirmed and five are probable.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard, there have been 20,391 tests administered in Ellis County.

Comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT DSHS Dashboard Data 7/31

Total positive cases: 2,452

Active Cases: 67

Recoveries: 2,307

Deaths: 33

THT Case Line List 7/31

Total positive cases: 2,390

Active cases: 59

Recoveries: 2,309

Deaths: 22

In a news release, Todd Little, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director stated, "Ellis County reports on COVID-19 cases as they are distributed to the Local Health Authority from the Texas Health Trace (THT) platform. In order to uphold transparency, today’s report includes corrections made by the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) in the case line lists received from the State. These corrections include removing duplicated cases, removing case counts that were outside the county’s jurisdiction, and adjusting cases to the appropriate city jurisdiction."