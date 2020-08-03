As of August 3, there has been an increase of 39 recoveries, increasing the total recoveries in Ellis County to 2,348.

This was reported from a list provided by THT for August 3rd. Additionally, there have been a total of 2,414 reported positive cases in Ellis County including 44 active cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard, there have been 21,868 tests administered in Ellis County.

Here is a comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/3

Total positive cases: 2,472

Active Cases: 73

Recoveries: 2,365

Deaths: 34

THT Case Line List 8/3

Total positive cases: 2,414

Active cases: 44

Recoveries: 2,348

Deaths: 22