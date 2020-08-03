With about 40 people in attendance, the "Minorities are the Priority" march was held in downtown Midlothian on Friday evening.

Midlothian Heritage seniors, Kyla Phillips and Carmen Hammon, gathered protesters at Heritage Park around 6 p.m. "Thank you all for coming; before we start walking, we’re gonna have Reverend Greer come up and pray for our safe journey," Hammon said.

The event began as Rev. Damon Greer from New Life Community Church led the group into prayer before the night's endeavors. Hammon then led the walk by yelling chants such as: "Say his name. George Floyd" and "Hey Hey Ho Ho Tami Tobey’s got to go."

The Midlothian Police Department was in cooperation with the protest, closing down a lane for the protesters to walk through the streets toward Kimmel Park.

The first speaker of the night was Wayne Howard, a Black resident of Midlothian for more than 60 years.

"What’s strange about this is that it kind of baffles me that no one seems like they really understand what goes on in small town America, and Midlothian is not exempt," Howard began. "The Blacks where I’m from, the neighborhood that I lived in, an all Black community at that time, we felt like we was in a pandemic my whole 60 years. Because we were quarantined all to our section. As long as we stayed in our section, everything was cool, but when we stepped outside our section in mainstream Midlothian, that’s when the disease of racism sometimes hit."

Howard also touched on the offensive act Midlothian Board of Trustee Tami Tobey committed by participating in blackface at a Halloween party in 2012.

"Tami came at the wrong time. If she would have come in the 60’s, maybe it would have gotten swept under the rug, but she comes in the years 2000," Howard explained. "The only way we can get through Tami is by using the vote. We all have to vote. We all must make our vote count and our voices count. So if you’re old enough to vote, vote!"

The next scheduled speaker was Dr. Tichily Medley, Tarrant County Community College (TCC) Life Coach, who spoke on African American teen ethnic identity issues.

"Typically the information that we get about ourselves when we look in the mirror is ’What do I look like today?’ " Medley stated. "But looking in the mirror doesn’t tell you valuable information about how other people see you or how other people value you. So how do we get that information?"

Medley then segued into a personal story about a time she realized she was different from other people, as a Black girl.

"In about fourth or fifth grade, I was on the playground and there was some commotion going on. So I went to go see what was happening," Medley shared.

"So there were two groups of students, a group Black students, a group of white students. And apparently the group of Black students were benign accused of cheating, so I’m asking questions because I’m nosy. And in response to my questioning, one of my white classmates said, ‘We’re not talking about you, Tichily, you're not like them."

She shared how moments like this made her question, "What’s wrong with being Black?"

"I assure you students of color everyday have experiences that give them feedback about how they are valued by people they interact with, by their teachers, by their classmates, by authorities in the community. And some of that feedback is positive, and some of that feedback that they receive about how they are valued is maybe not so positive," Medley shared.

Medley then gave tips on how an atmosphere can be created where students of color can be valued. Some of these tips included opportunities and experiences that show them how they are valuable: to offer mentors of color, to diversify education spaces to have more teachers of color, and to reallocate resources so that students of color can have quality educational experiences.

Next up, Dr. Garrison Henderson, professor of sociology at TCC, spoke on the origins of blackface and the offense behind it.

"The blackface actually started around the 1830s. There was a man, a white entertainer by the name of Thomas Rice. Although he was not the first to do the blackface, he was one of the most popular. Blackface originally, when white actors would paint their face black, that was considered laughter," Henderson explained to the audience. "That was considered entertainment, primarily for a white audience. Now there is nothing wrong with entertainment, but the problem with that was that it was at the expense of ’negroes.’ In the 1830s, the blackface became a hit. It was so popular it brought in so much entertainment and revenue."

Henderson then went into detail about Rice and the character he developed while entertaining crowds.

"What’s interesting, the act he [Rice] put on was portraying a slave, and by the way, he named that slave Jim Crow. That’s where we get the Jim Crow law from. Now, the idea of exaggerated expressions is an exaggeration in terms that Blacks were lazy, that Blacks were ignorant, that Blacks were illiterate ... Those were the beliefs that were engraved in society at that time. Here we are in the 21st century, and some of those remnants still exist today," Henderson shared. "Jim Crow laws basically denied African Americans of just the basic necessities of life, but when you look at Jim Crow himself, that’s the essence of the blackface. The original Jim Crow was actually a [character] of blackface. This is why it’s considered offensive. There were Black entertainers that painted their face black, too, but the motivations behind it were very different because there were not very many options for Black entertainers at that time."

The next speaker, DeShun Jackson, an academic advisor at TCC, shared the importance of young adults voting.

"Generation Z, you have been identified as the most racially and ethnically diverse and as the most educated generation. But you know what else they say about you all? Y’all don’t vote," Jackson said. "Some of you will be eligible to vote this year. It’s important. We need your votes. We can protest, we can walk the walk ... but if we’re not taking this to the polls, then this is for nothing. Put your mask on and go vote. Not only in presidential elections, but in your local elections as well ... Your vote is your voice."

Timothy Fitten, deputy register with the Ellis County Elections Office, shared the eligibility and age requirements to vote. "If you are 17 years, 10 months old, come register. You have until Oct. 5 to register. If you are eligible to vote, tell all your friends, your frenemies, get them registered to vote, too."

The evening ended with a raffle. Those in attendance had the opportunity to win a homemade Black Lives Matter wreath or a gift card from Sonic, Chick-Fil-A or Starbucks.

Phillips closed the event by thanking the crowd. "I just want to thank you guys for coming out. It’s really hot today. I just wanted to just thank you because me and Carmen have been working so hard, non-stop, every single day at my house trying to put this together. It was just amazing that it came to life, so thank you guys, I really appreciate that," Phillips shared.

The next step that Hammon and Phillips are striving for is to create a Black Students Union (BSU) at Midlothian Heritage High School.

"I think we can say as a group that it was very powerful, and it needed to be said. Especially in a small town like this. I think the next move will be to get a BSU in our school," Phillips stated. "We’ve actually had problems getting that started because of people not liking the name. We really need something to represent the minorities at our school. There’s only 93 minorities at Midlothian Heritage out of almost 1,000. It’s really hard to live here just being a minority in general."