By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Midlothian Independent School District board of trustees had already completed the edges of the jigsaw puzzle that will form the bounds of a new school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a special meeting July 27, the board began to assemble the pieces in the middle.

The board approved a number of decision points for the upcoming term, starting with the big one, that all classes will start the first four weeks of the year virtually. The first day for students will be Aug. 20, two days later than originally scheduled. The motion for that measure passed 6-1, with trustee Gary Vineyard voting against.

In-school instruction for those who choose that option will begin on Sept. 8, with an additional four-week extension of at-home learning pending a future school board vote.

Trustees also received information on other items that will require action before the district doors fly open for the first time since March.

The first question was whether to delay the start of face-to-face learning. The Texas Education Agency recently reversed itself in allowing schools to hold at-home learning for four weeks, with an option via board vote to extend that for an additional four weeks.

MISD had previously announced Aug. 18 as the first day for students, but superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter said Aug. 20 was the better date for both in-person and at-home learning from a professional development and a safety standpoint.

Following lengthy discussion, the board agreed to take advantage of the TEA’s offer to districts to open virtually.

The board approved a health and safety plan to put in place practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in schools. MISD chief administrative officer Dr. Courtney Carpenter said the measures will be publicized in an FAQ on the district website, and a video will be forthcoming.

Trustees also approved the hiring of 15 permanent substitutes for 2020-2021 who will be trained to alternate between virtual and face-to-face learning; up to 13 additional days of emergency sick pay for staff members who are out because of COVID-19; the hiring of proctors for classrooms in the event face-to-face teachers have to teach remotely; the setting of elementary class size ratios at 22 students per teacher for grades K-4 and 25-to-1 for fifth grade, with increases allowed for virtual learning once school starts; the hiring of 30 additional custodians across the district; and an application for funds from the Texas Education Association for remote learning.

Carpenter presented a few more items that will require action in the coming days: the threshold for shutting down a campus or the district because of active COVID-19 cases pending further TEA guidance; web conferencing platforms for teachers and staff; test proctoring for virtual learners; and additional expenditures for maintenance, food service and transportation.

Also during the July 27 meeting, the board unanimously agreed to seek a request for qualifications for a school attorney or firm. Ledbetter said the district has spent a lot on legal fees in recent years by retaining outside attorneys and had been exploring the possibility of hiring its own attorney in-house.

On July 30, the board reviewed revisions on its standard operating procedures and board communication. The revisions to the SOP included additions of accountability of board members and use of speech. The main topic on communications was the setting and publication of deadlines for public comments before board meetings.