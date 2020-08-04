Weeks after the June shooting death of a North Austin ice cream vendor frequently referred to as "Grandpa" by neighborhood kids, Austin police on Tuesday identified three men charged in his death.

Adelaido Bernabe Urias, 68, had been selling ice cream out of a cart around Serena Park Apartments at 9210 Northgate Blvd., off West Rundberg Lane, on June 23 when three men attempted to rob him, Austin police Det. Nathan Sexton said.

One of the men shot Urias multiple times before the group left the scene. Police said they would not share which of the three men shot Urias.

Emergency crews found Urias lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he died on July 1 at 5:10 p.m.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Jermaine Jones and 19-year-old Devlon Wardy on Monday. A third suspect, 18-year-old Marquis Davis, was arrested on July 13 on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

All three are charged with capital murder and are in the Travis County Correctional Complex in Del Valle with bail set at $1 million each, police said.

Police also are seeking information about a fourth person who they say was driving a vehicle that day. Police have not identified the fourth suspect.

After Urias died, Austin police homicide detectives took over the case. Tipsters shared information with investigators that helped identify the suspects, police said.

"The community were, of course, outraged and upset that this nice old man who was just selling ice cream at $1.50 a piece, and was known by many in the community as a grandfather, was shot and killed over something so small," Sexton said.

It remains uncertain if money was taken from Urias, who still had his wallet on him after the robbery, Sexton said.

It is also possible that the group were robbing other people in other areas the day of the shooting, but police said they have not been directly connected to other robberies.

None of the suspects knew Urias before the robbery, police said.

Sexton said a good number of witnesses came forward and told police what they saw, but many were hesitant because they feared attracting the attention of immigration officials or retaliation from friends of the suspects.