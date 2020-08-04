If the measure of having the courage of your convictions is to participate in a protest at which you feel the need to carry an AK-47 then I don’t measure up.

Garrett Foster apparently was not like me. He’s the man who in an interview on the July 25 night he died at a downtown Black Lives Matter protest said he had that courage and felt that need:

"They don’t let us march in the streets anymore," he said, masked and carrying his gun as he prepared to march in the streets. "So I’ve still got to practice some of our rights."

"I mean if I use it against the cops I’m dead," Foster said, not all that long before he was.

"And I think all the people that hate us and, you know, want to say (expletive) to us are too big of a (expletive) to stop and actually do anything about it."

Choose your description: Principled? Provocateur? Courageous? Hero who died defending others, including his fiancee Whitney Mitchell, at the protest?

Foster’s death near the corner of Congress and Fourth, a moment about which we know a lot but not everything, was the result of an apparently chance encounter with another man who similarly felt the need to carry his gun as he went about his life that night.

Both were military men, one active, one former. Thank you for your service. And my condolences on the death of one.

Now both are linked in an interesting scenario, one that prosecutors and, potentially, jurors must sort out. At the core could be this question:

Under our laws is it possible that protester Foster, an Air Force veteran, and Uber driver/Army Sgt. Daniel Perry each had a self-defense right to kill the other with the weapon each had brought to that fateful, fatal moment?

If this ever gets to a jury, both sides will have a theory.

Prosecutors will say Perry had no right to fire at Foster, perhaps arguing that Foster, despite wielding a menacing weapon, posed no threat that required lethal response. They might tell jurors that Foster was killed during the legal exercise of his First and Second Amendment rights.

And jurors might agree. Left for another day, another forum would be whether it’s a good idea to have laws that allowed Foster to carry such a powerful weapon at such a tense situation.

Prosecutors also might say driver Perry was an aggressive instigator who steered a potentially dangerous weapon toward protesters, including Foster.

But defense lawyers representing Perry might argue he felt the need for lethal self-defense after innocently turning into a downtown crowd that looked to him like a downtown mob, particularly when protesters advanced toward and banged on his car.

Among the facts to be determined, and about which we’ve heard varying accounts, is whether Foster’s AK-47 ever was pointed at Perry. Does that matter? Does self-defense only kick in when a gun is pointed at you? Do you have to wait until that potentially too-late point in time to make a split-second decision that the end of your life might be split seconds away?

It will be interesting to see what a jury thinks, if this ever gets this far. Prior to that, it will be interesting to see what prosecutors think as they decide whether to pursue a case against Perry.

The defense theory of the case is detailed in a statement issued by Dallas attorney Clint Broden, representing Sgt. Perry, a former Eagle Scout who served in Afghanistan and was driving Uber on July 25 to earn a few extra bucks:

"(Perry) had dropped his client off in the vicinity of Congress Avenue. He was then going to proceed to a ‘hot spot’ in order to wait on notification to pick up another client or to pick up food for delivery. Sgt. Perry made a right onto Congress Avenue from Fourth Street and encountered a throng of people in the street. Prior to arriving at the corner of Fourth Street and Congress Avenue, Sgt. Perry did not know that a demonstration was taking place."

"When Sgt. Perry turned on Congress Avenue, several people started beating on his vehicle. An individual carrying an assault rifle, now known to be Garrett Foster, quickly approached the car and then motioned with the assault rifle for Mr. Perry to lower his window. Sgt. Perry initially believed the person was associated with law enforcement and complied with the command."

"After rolling down the window, it became apparent to Sgt. Perry that the individual with the assault rifle was not with law enforcement. It has now been confirmed by several witnesses that this individual with the assault rifle then began to raise the assault rifle toward Sgt. Perry. It was only then that Sgt. Perry, who carried a handgun in his car for his own protection while driving strangers in the ride share program, fired on the person to protect his own life."

"Immediately after Sgt. Perry fired on the individual who raised the assault rifle toward him, a member of the crowd began firing on Sgt. Perry’s vehicle. Sgt. Perry drove to safety and immediately called the police."

This case, like most, has differing versions. Witnesses have told the American-Statesman that Foster had his weapon pointed down. And Michael Capochiano, who was marching with other demonstrators, told the New York Times that Perry had honked and protesters scattered when his car approached them.

"I’m a little surprised that nobody got hit. He was driving at an aggressive speed into the crowd," Capochiano told the Times. And he said protesters shouted angrily at the driver as Foster, and others, walked toward the car. Foster, Capochiano said, had the muzzle of his weapon pointed downward.

"He was not aiming the gun or doing anything aggressive with the gun," Capochiano said. "He was not holding it in an aggressive manner."

Sheila Foster, Garrett Foster’s mom, in an interview with the American-Statesman said the driver who killed her son "went there to hurt people."

But Broden says Perry’s bank records show Perry was paid by Uber on the night of the shooting. "We hope this puts to rest the allegations that Sgt. Perry traveled to Austin for any nefarious purpose," Broden said in a statement.

Sheila Foster referred to Perry tweets, including one in June after President Donald Trump had tweeted that "any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"

Perry responded with a tweet saying, "Send them to Texas we will show them why we say don’t mess with Texas."

In May, Perry tweeted "now is the time to take up arms and protect yourselves against violence."

Attorney Broden said the tweets are being taken out of context and "basically what he is saying, is he’s agreeing with President Trump that there’s a problem with violent protests and I think most people would agree there’s a problem with violent protests."

"But he never says anything about peaceful protests. He’s been in the Army the last eight years, which is basically working for our Constitution, so he’s fully in favor of peaceful protests," Broden said.

And, in what could come up as defense if Perry is charged, the Broden statement said:

"We simply ask that anybody who might want to criticize Sgt. Perry’s actions, picture themselves trapped in a car as a masked stranger raises an assault rifle in their direction and reflect upon what they might have done if faced with the split-second decision faced by Sgt. Perry that evening."

The most important part of the statement is one we all often have a problem heeding in such situations: "We urge the public to allow the police to conduct a full investigation."

It’s a request that’s both difficult and important with which to comply. It’s challenging to avoid speculation, such as I’m doing here. There are more facts to be discerned. And, for prosecutors, difficult decisions to be made.

But among the possibilities is that in this tragic case, under our gun and self-defense laws, we had two law-abiding citizens, availing themselves of their rights, who had the legal right to attempt to kill each other.

One succeeded. And might both still be alive if one or the other hadn’t chosen to exercise his right to carry a firearm that night?

If Perry faces no charges, one side is going to be left very angry. It’ll be the side motivated to the July 25 protest by deeply held beliefs that our laws are not equitably enforced.

And that could lead to a new reason to protest the actions, or in this case inactions, of law enforcement.

It’s a fit topic for debate and protest. But next time, at the next protest, how about if everybody voluntarily forfeits their right to bear arms and leaves the guns at home and everybody just shouts at each other?