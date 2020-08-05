As of today, there have been a total of 2,551 recoveries reported in Ellis County, according to the case line list provided by THT.

Additionally, there have been a total of 2,650 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 74 active cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard, there have been 22,944 tests administered in Ellis County.

In a news release, Todd Little, Ellis County Judge and Emergency Management Director said, "Tonight I am saddened to report an additional loss of life due to COVID-19, of a 70-year old female of Midlothian. We lift up our thoughts and prayers to this member of our community. While the information we receive is limited, let us come together and remember those who have lost their lives to this virus."

Comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/5

Total positive cases: 2,691

Active Cases: 0

Recoveries: 2,601

Deaths: 37

THT Case Line List 8/5

Total positive cases: 2,650

Active cases: 74

Recoveries: 2,551

Deaths: 25