As of today, there have been reports of 2,594 recoveries in Ellis County, according to the case line list provided by Texas health Trace (THT).

Additionally, there have been a total of 2,687 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 68 active cases.

There have been 23,374 tests administered in Ellis County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS). Over the past two days, the DSHS Dashboard had reported "zero" active cases in Ellis County.

"According to DSHS, they are actively working to ensure that these discrepancies do not continue and that the public is given the correct information. While Ellis County relies on case reports from THT, we know that Ellis County citizens look to the DSHS Dashboard for additional information regarding COVID-19. We appreciate your partnership as we work together to protect the health and safety of our neighbors, friends, and loved ones," states Todd Little, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director in a news release.

Comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/6

Total positive cases: 2,739

Active Cases: 13

Recoveries: 2,641

Deaths: 38

THT Case Line List 8/6

Total positive cases: 2,687

Active cases: 68

Recoveries: 2,594

Deaths: 25