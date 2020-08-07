As of Aug. 7, there have been a total of 2,660 recoveries reported in Ellis County, according to the case line list provided by Texas health Trace (THT).

Additionally, there have been a total of 2,763 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 76 active cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 23,544 tests administered in Ellis County.

In a news report, the Ellis County office reported, "We are saddened to report an additional loss of two lives due to COVID-19 in Ellis County. Our prayers and thoughts go out to everyone who have experienced loss during these difficult times."

Below is the comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:

DSHS Dashboard Data 8/7

Total positive cases: 2,808

Active Cases: 19

Recoveries: 2,682

Deaths: 40

THT Case Line List 8/7

Total positive cases: 2,763

Active cases: 76

Recoveries: 2,660

Deaths: 27