Daily Light report

Friday

Aug 7, 2020 at 9:02 PM


As of Aug. 7, there have been a total of 2,660 recoveries reported in Ellis County, according to the case line list provided by Texas health Trace (THT).


Additionally, there have been a total of 2,763 reported positive COVID-19 cases in Ellis County, including 76 active cases.


According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard (DSHS), there have been 23,544 tests administered in Ellis County.


In a news report, the Ellis County office reported, "We are saddened to report an additional loss of two lives due to COVID-19 in Ellis County. Our prayers and thoughts go out to everyone who have experienced loss during these difficult times."


Below is the comparison between DSHS Dashboard and THT:


DSHS Dashboard Data 8/7


Total positive cases: 2,808


Active Cases: 19


Recoveries: 2,682


Deaths: 40


THT Case Line List 8/7


Total positive cases: 2,763


Active cases: 76


Recoveries: 2,660


Deaths: 27