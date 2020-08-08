DURANT – Lauren Rowland, who previously served as director of Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Native American Institute from 2017-2018, has recently stepped back into the role.

The Native American Institute is under the umbrella of The Center for Student Success, which also includes the Academic Advising and Outreach Center, the Learning Center, the Online and Distance Advising Center, the Native American Excellence in Education grant program and freshman programs.

Native American students compose about 30 percent of SOSU’s enrollment, who are served by the institute through such services as tutoring, academic programs and cultural events.

Rowland - who has holds a master’s degree in educational policy and leadership studies from the University of Iowa, and a bachelor’s in mathematics education from the University of Oklahoma - has nine years of experience in education.

She has served as a math instructor and professor at the public school and college level, and was also director of college and career resources at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Previously at Southeastern, Rowland served as the project director for the $1.4 million grant for teacher preparation from the U.S. Department of Education, and helped secure a portion of a scholarship grant from the O.J. and Mary Christine Harvey Foundation.

"I am very pleased to have Lauren back on our team,’’ said Dr. Brad Ludrick, associate vice president for tribal relations and academic affairs. "She has tremendous background knowledge and experience in working with the tribes and our students, faculty, and staff.

"Lauren will be instrumental in Native American programming on our campus, including facilitating the launch of the Semple Family Museum of Native American Art, overseeing advisement and retention of our Native American students and developing strategic partnerships and initiatives with Tribal partners in our service region.’’